LOWELL
Maurice R. "Moe" Rocheleau, a Lowell resident and beloved husband of Susan M. (Allard) Rocheleau passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 a the Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill following a period of declining health. He was 64.
Born in Lowell on December 31, 1954, he was a son of the late Raymond and Georgette (Desrosiers) Rocheleau.
Moe graduated from Lowell Trade High School and worked as a shear mechanic and carpenter for the former Joan Fabrics Corp for 28 years, retiring due to his declining health.
He was a communicant of St. Francis Parish in Dracut.
Whenever Moe was free he could be found at his summer place in Newton, NH, where he loved camping, boating and fall foliage trips to Laconia, NH.
He enjoyed puzzles and word search, dancing with his friends at the Lo Kai on Saturday night, watching television, especially Catholic TV Network.
Moe was a family man and loved spending time with his many nieces and nephews.
Surviving him besides his wife Susan with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage on June 5th are his three sisters and two brothers in law, Priscilla Benoit and her late husband Lionel "Sonny" of Dracut, Lorraine and Jeffery Walters of Fairfield, CT, Celeste and David Therriault of Hudson, NH; his aunts and uncles, Trudy and Don Macmillan, Maurice and Mary Rocheleau; several nieces and nephews, including his six Godchildren, Lissa, Tara, Bruce, Raymond, Jason, and Michael along with many great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Moe's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street from 4 until 7 PM on Friday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut, burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations in Moe's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 19, 2019