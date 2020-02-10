Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Maurice "Big Moe" Rondeau

Maurice "Big Moe" Rondeau Obituary
Navy Veteran, from Lowell; 66

Nashua, NH

"Big Moe" Rondeau, age 66, died unexpectedly in Nashua, on Feb. 7. He was the beloved husband for 38 years of Diane L. (Paradis) Rondeau. Son of the late Raymond Lucien and Viollette Blanche (Boucher) Rondeau. Loving father of Maurice James Rondeau, and his wife Jennifer of Wilton, NH, John Anthony Rondeau and his wife Sarah (Dane) of Wilton, NH, and Paularae Rondeau and her husband Ethan Rondeau of Nashua, NH; grandfather of twelve; brother of Pauline Rondeau of Haverhill. Moe worked as a truck driver for Belletetes Lumber Company and Sea Saw Grinding Company, but longest at Teradyne Company in Hudson, NH.

Memorial Visiting Hours

Friday, February 14, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or visit , are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuyneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 10, 2020
