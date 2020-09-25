LovellMeghan L. (Mulhern) Nyberg, age 56, of Lovell, ME, passed away unexpectedly, on September 17, 2020.Meghan was born in Syracuse, NY on September 26, 1963 and was also a longtime resident of Lowell, MA before moving to Lovell, ME. Meghan graduated from The Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro, MA, Class of 1981 and graduated from the University of Cincinnati, OH where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. She was the owner of the Daisy Mountain Inn located in Lovell, Me. Meghan was a past Treasurer of the Lovell Historical Society and was awarded an Honorable Life Membership in 2016. Meghan enjoyed hiking, golfing and traveling. She also had a love for animals, especially dogs. Meghan will forever be remembered by her family and friends for her great sense of humor and bright smile.She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Marialice (Quinn) Mulhern of Duxbury, MA. She is survived by her husband Harry Nyberg; her father Daniel Mulhern of Duxbury, MA; and her brother Daniel M. Mulhern, Jr. also of Duxbury, MA.Services at this time will be private.