of Dracut; 97 DRACUT Melania D. (Lesiczka) Dziura, 97, passed away, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Lt. Colonel Thaddeus J. Dziura, who passed away in September of 1992.
Melania was born in Haverhill, on June 3, 1921, a daughter of the late Agata (Stukus) and Ignacy J. Lesiczka. She was educated in the Haverhill school system and she graduated from Lowell High School. She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Polish Church in Lowell. In her younger years, she was employed as a shoe maker and later she went to work for Western Electric as a Tester, until her retirement. Melania had many interests. You could find her painting, baking, doing all sorts of needlework or in her garden taking care of her flowers.
She is survived and will be deeply missed by her children: Thaddeus Dziura and his wife Marilou of San Jose, CA., Nancy Dziura of Townsend and David Dziura of Dracut, her grandchildren: Teddy and Christine Dziura. She also leaves her siblings: Edna Dubowik of NH., and Ted Dzialo and his wife Maria of Salem, NH. and several nieces and nephews, among them Linda Clancy and Joseph Dubowik.
Melania was pre-deceased by Jennie Messina. Dziura Family and friends may call on Tuesday, April 9th, from 10-11AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave, DRACUT. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12NOON at Holy Trinity Church, High St., Lowell. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 6, 2019