of Acton; 60 ACTON It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Melanie Pennington, 60, of Acton, MA on April 15, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Pennington, she was born in Lowell, MA on March 11, 1959 to the late William and Celine Costello.
She is survived by her son Brent Marshall, daughter-in-law Tracy and her beautiful grandchildren Mason, Kelli and Paige of Ayer, MA; her loving sister Deborah Evans, her husband Arnold of Milford, MA; her loving twin brother Michael Costello, his wife Louise of Chelmsford, MA; her sister-in-law Susan Christmas, her husband Robert of Boxborough, MA; her best friend Neil O'Leary of Littleton, MA as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Chelmsford High School, class of 1978. She loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and gardening. She was a huge N.E. Patriots fan.
Melanie was just a beautiful person with an infectious smile and would always be there for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Pennington Her family will receive guests at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., (Rt. 111) Acton on Wednesday, April 24th from 4:00 to 7:00pm, followed by a concluding prayer in the funeral home at 7:00pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Melanie may be made to Cops For Kids With Cancer, Inc., P.O. Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019