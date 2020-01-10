|
Melinda Romano of Tewksbury
Melinda Romano, age 45, of Tewksbury, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020, at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. Melinda was the cherished mother of Michael Romano and Marissa DiCocco both of Tewksbury, beloved daughter of Thomas and Mary Romano of Tewksbury, dear sister of Anne Margaret Romano Sundaram & her husband Anand Sundaram of Cambridge, Albert Romano of Billerica, Thomas Romano of Dracut and Mary Romano of Lowell. Melinda is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Monday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place in Tewksbury Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA.Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, January 12th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 10, 2020