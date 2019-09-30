|
Ms. Melissa Ann Matley, age 43, a lifelong Tewksbury resident, died unexpectedly on September 27.
She was born at Lowell General Hospital, in July 1976, lived in Tewksbury her entire life and graduated from Shawsheen Valley Technical High School's health program. Her career began at Verizon where she had worked as a Customer Service Representative for 15 years. She went back into the health industry and earned a certification in Phlebotomy. She had a passion for making jewelry and shared her talent with others.
She leaves her loving parents, Frank S. Matley Jr. and Norma (Tareila) Matley, with whom she resided in Tewksbury; her grandmother, Josephine (Dys) Tareila of Tewksbury; a devoted sister, Krista Matley of Tewksbury; she was the godmother of her only niece, Kaylee Giles of Tewksbury; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visiting hours Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in Tewksbury Cemetery. Visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 30, 2019