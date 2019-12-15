|
beloved daughter, sister, aunt,
longtime companion, and friend;
Melissa Jean Miller, 40, of Lowell, Massachusetts, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Malden, Massachusetts, December 9, 1978, a daughter of Lily E. (Blake) Miller of Lowell and the late Donald L. Miller, she received her education in the Lowell school system.
Melissa was an office manager with Pool Pro Restoration and Services, Inc. of Lowell for several years.
She love all types of animals but especially her cats and dogs. However, the time she cherished most was when she was with her family, particularly her nieces and nephew.
Along with her mother, Melissa is survived by her two brothers Ron Miller and his wife Amy of New Braunfels, TX and Stephen M. Miller of Lowell. Her sister Dawn M. Zerofski and her husband Edward of Dracut; many nieces and a nephew. She is also survived by her longtime companion David Rodriguez and his son David, Jr. of Lowell.
Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Kitty Angels, P.O. Box 638, Tyngsborough, MA 01879. Arrangements the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 15, 2019