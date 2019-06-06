|
1967 - 2019 PEPPERELL Melissa M. (Menzies) Mercado, a resident of Pepperell, passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2019 at the young age of 51. She was loved and adored by her husband Joe E. Mercado for over 30 years.
Born in Lowell on December 12, 1967, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Gertrude (Dupuis) Menzies.
She was educated in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
Melissa was employed by Colonial Electronics in Nashua as a supervisor for many years.
She was a simple person who enjoyed flowers, gardening, the beauty of nature and spending time in her own yard with her dogs Echo and Austin. She was also an avid New England Patriots fan.
Surviving her in addition to her loving husband Joe are eight sisters, Brenda Dupuis of VT, Dianna Menzies of Lowell, Sandra Crowell of Lowell, Denise Menzies of Lowell, JoAnn Patterson of Lowell, Roberta Menzies of GA, Mary Jane Menzies of Lowell and Tina Lawrence and her husband James of Lowell; her dear niece, Tricia Menzies of Methuen, a special great nephew, Josiah Menzies; a stepson, Eric Mercado of Lowell; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was also the sister of the late Donna Pratt and Deborah Menzies. MERCADO Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack St., Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a local Animal Shelter or Humane Society of your choice. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 6, 2019