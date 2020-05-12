Lifelong resident of Chelmsford
Menelaos "Mel" Yankopoulos, 91, a long-time resident of Chelmsford, passed away Thursday, May 7th in North Chelmsford.
He was born in Fall River, MA, the son of the late Pascale and Lambriny (Pagonides) Yankopoulos.
Mr. Yankopoulos was educated in the Fall River school system and graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School with the class of 1947. He then enrolled in Bradford Durfee College (now UMass Dartmouth) and earned a B.S. in Chemistry.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he furthered his education by earning an additional B.S. from Bryant University with a major in Accounting.
During his career, he worked at AVCO in Wilmington, MA and for the Defense Logistics Agency's Contract Management Division at DCASPRO Sanders Associates in Nashua, NH until his retirement.
Mel was an active communicant of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell where he sang in the choir and was a member of Men's Guild.
Mel loved sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins, and was a skilled tennis player in his younger days. He also enjoyed tending to his roses, travelling, and spending time with his family.
He was married to the late Agnes P (Proyous) Yankopoulos who passed away in 2017.
Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a brother Fr. Steven Yankopoulos and a sister-in-law Presv. Ann Yankopoulos.
Mr. Yankopoulos is survived by his son, Peter Yankopoulos and his wife Tami of Hopkinton, NH, a daughter, Katrina McCann and her husband James of Groton, MA., and three grandchildren, Dean McCann, Athena Fay McCann, and Alexander Yankopoulos.
At the request of his family, all funeral services will be private with burial taking place in Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, MA 01863, 978-251-4041. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
