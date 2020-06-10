Loving Wife, Sister, MotherGrandmother and Great-GrandmotherMercedes A. "Mercy" (Leighton) Clegg, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died peacefully on June 4, 2020, at D'Youville Life and Wellness Center, after a lengthy illness, aged 84 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Clegg since 1958. At the time of his passing in 2015, they had shared almost 57 wonderful years of marriage.Born in Lowell on February 9,1936, the daughter of the late William and Roberta (Stavely) Leighton. Mercy was educated in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1954. She worked as a payroll clerk at Unity Wood Heel Company, and later in the cafeteria at Greater Lowell Vocational High School until her retirement in 1998.Mercy will be fondly remembered for her deep devotion to her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid Johnny Cash fan, and attended many of his concerts. She also enjoyed traveling with family, and was especially fond of taking family cruises.Mercy is survived by two children, Thomas D. Clegg and his partner Chom Suk Bracey, and Sharon A. Hatch, all of Lowell. She was the doting grandmother of Elisabeth Preble and her husband Austin of Richlands, NC, and Kevin T. Hatch of Lowell, and proud great-grandmother of Austin M. Preble Jr. She also leaves a daughter-in-law, Ann M. Clegg of Lawrence, a sister, Louise Legrand of Longmont, CO, two sisters-in-law, Sandra Leighton and Judith Brule, a brother-in-law, Brian Clegg and his wife Maura, eighteen nieces and nephews, and a lifelong friend, Carol Brousseau, whose late husband George had also been dear to her.She was the loving mother of her deeply devoted son, the late Scott W. Clegg, sister of the late Sandra Greathead and David Leighton, and sister-in-law of the late Kenneth Greathead, Janet Clark, Judith Brule, Normand Brule, and Robert Baker.Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private service was held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Mercedes' name to D'Youville Life and Wellness Community, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements in the care of the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.Please visit Mrs. Clegg's life tribute at