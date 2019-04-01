|
|
Merilyn J. O'Connor
formerly of Burlington; 79
TEWKSBURY - Merilyn J. (Smith) O'Connor, age 79, a resident of Tewksbury for the past fifty three years, died peacefully Saturday evening, March 30, in the care of her children and hospice, at the home of her daughter in New Durham, NH, with her children at her bedside. She was the wife of the late Robert F. O'Connor.
She was born in Boston, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Rimmer) Smith and raised in Boston and Burlington. She attended Burlington Public Schools and graduated from Burlington High School. She and Robert had lived in Tewksbury since 1966.
Besides her husband, she leaves four children, Debra Upshaw and her husband Michael of New Durham, NH, John O'Connor and his wife Colleen of Chichester, NH, Michael O'Connor and his wife Jolene of Epping, NH, Susan Gutierez of New Durham, NH; thirteen grandchildren; twenty onegreat-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward Smith and his wife Joanne of Methuen; a sister, Alice McCarthy of Billerica; a brother-in-law, Kevin Buckley of Lowell; a sister-in-law, Karen Munroe of Burlington; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her son, the late Robert O'Connor in 1978; her sister, Dorothy Buckley; and her brother, Henry Munroe.
O'CONNOR - At her request, funeral services are private. Memorials to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 will be greatly appreciated. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 1, 2019