Merlyn J. Cajolet
of Westford; 86
WESTFORD - Merlyn J. (Gensler) Cajolet, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at House in Lincoln surrounded by her loving family. For sixty years, she was the beloved wife of Renald G. "Ron" Cajolet.
She was born in Ossining, NY on March 3, 1933, a daughter of the late Roderick and Lillian (Ramthun) Gensler. Merlyn was a resident of Westford for 21 years and a communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish. She was a very active member of the parish, having served as a Eucharistic Minister and was the founder of the shawl ministry. Merlyn volunteered to visit prisoners in Ayer to offer prayer and support for those within the penitentiary system. She also volunteered her time with the Power of Flowers Project.
Merlyn was a very adventurous person and would be willing take on anything once. Among her many talents and interests, she enjoyed everything from gardening to cycling. Earlier in her life, she performed on a synchronized swimming team and enjoyed English country dancing. She was a very talented musician and loved to play the harpsichord for her family and friends.
Besides her husband Ron, she is survived by her three sons, Marc E. Cajolet and his wife, Andrea of Westford, Christopher A. Cajolet of Edgartown, Martha's Vineyard and David A. Cajolet of Austin, TX. Three grandchildren, Eric, Peter and Diana Cajolet; also several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was the sister of the late Beverly Donner.
CAJOLET - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Merlyn's life at the J. A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., Westford, on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 to 5pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford. (All are asked to please meet at church) Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul - St. Catherine Parish, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA 01886. To share your thoughts and memories of Merlyn, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 12, 2019