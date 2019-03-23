Merrill A. Tye

Loving Son, Devoted Brother and Uncle



Merrill A. "Mel" Tye, of Merrimack, NH, died unexpectedly on March 21, 2019, in Merrimack, aged 62 years.



Born in Lowell, the son of Leslie H. Tye of Florida, and the late Bernice H. (Bronstein) Tye. He received his early education in the Lowell school system, earned his Eagle Scout, and graduated from Lowell High School. He attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Travel Administration, where he was in a service fraternity. He also studied at the University of Bath in England, and Rivier University in Nashua, where he earned a Master's Degree.



Mel began his career with Fugazy Travel and Collette Travel. In 1981, he established Tye's Top Tours and Travel in Merrimack, NH, which he successfully owned and operated for many years. Known for his highly innovative approach to touring and travel, he received numerous awards and accolades from professional leaders throughout the travel industry. An active participant in the community, he received multiple recognitions for his work with the Merrimack Chamber of Commerce.



Mel had a lifelong passion for travel and was an expert guide for locations around the world. He often donated school supplies to many third-world countries, and held a private pilot license. In his earlier years, he enjoyed mountain climbing, and proudly reached the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. He also enjoyed white water rafting, and became an accomplished photographer.



In addition to his father, he is survived by a sister, Paula H. Tye-Flagler and her husband Howard Flagler of Westford, and two brothers, Jeffrey L. Tye and his wife Gayle of Lowell, and Ronald I. Tye. Nieces and nephews, Dara Tye and her husband Joshua Goldberg, Jordan Tye and his wife Rachel, David Tye, Jacqueline Flagler Gordon and her husband Reuven, Alexandra Flagler and Noah Tye, and many extended family members.



His Graveside Service will be held on Sunday at Temple Beth El Cemetery, Waverly Ave., Chelmsford, MA, at 1:00 PM. Shiva to be observed at Paula and Howie's home on Sunday following the service until 8 PM, and on Monday and Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.