Guilford, ME and Pepperell, MA
Michael A. Alfonso passed away September 25, 2020, at his residence in Pepperell, MA. Mike was born June 13, 1943, in Pepperell to Diana (Mills) and Samuel Alfonso. He was known by his neighbors as "Mike from Maine" or "the walker".
He enjoyed wood carving and spent many hours researching his family tree. He had a passion for gardening, working countless hours at his home in Guilford making beautiful flower beds and tending a large vegetable garden. He was a former member of the Pepperell Garden Club where he would volunteer planting flower gardens around town. His other passion was his woodlot; he loved the trees and knew every species on the lot and where it was. He had a lot of interest in educating himself with the hobbies he had. He was a fabulous cook and baker. The homemade spaghetti sauce was one of a kind and he made his daughter's wedding cake.
Early on he worked as a park ranger in Baxter State Park, a job he spoke of often, telling many stories of his adventures and the people he met. As a young man he was proud to have met Governor Baxter and displayed a photo of them together on his wall. In 1971 he went to work at General Electric in Bangor, ME, retiring in 2002.
He is survived by his former wife, Carol; his daughters, Theresa Tilton and husband Steve, Angela Alfonso and partner, Rodney Ramsdell, all of Sangerville; his grandchildren, Kimberly and Stephen Tilton and Macee Pearl; and his uncle, Joe Mills, who was very dear to him. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Sam.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to Maine Woodland Owners, PO Box 836, Augusta, ME 04332. Services will be private for the family. Interment will be at Lawn Cemetery, Guilford, ME.
Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com
