Local # 537 Union Pipefitter
TEWKSBURY
Michael A. Piccolo, age 54, a resident of Tewksbury for over 50 years, passed away at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on Sunday, November 10, 2019, following a 19 month battle with cancer.
Born in Medford on July 23, 1965, he was the beloved son of Albert A. Piccolo of Tewksbury and the late Sandra L. (McGonagle) Piccolo, who passed away on November 22, 2017.
Michael attended Tewksbury schools, and graduated from Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in 1983, where he studied H.V.A.C.
He was employed for 25 years as a Pipefitter by Local # 537, and previously worked for the Raytheon Corporation in Andover.
Michael was a longtime member of the Long Meadow Golf Club in Lowell, and a former member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks.
He enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, playing softball, and following the New England professional sports teams.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters, Kori M. Piccolo of Groveland, and Alyssa S. Piccolo of Tewksbury; three siblings, Michele P. Chase and her husband Peter, Albert A. Piccolo, Jr. and his wife Kim, and Arthur M. Piccolo and his wife Marli, all of Tewksbury; his aunts and uncles, Mary and Phil Orlandella of Saugus, and Dorothy and Richard Piccolo of Gofftstown, NH; close friends, Erin and Kenneth Welchman of Tiverton, RI, Richard Dunlay of Tewksbury, and Paula Gouveia of Lowell; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
PICCOLO
Michael A. Calling hours are Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin on Friday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude with interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Long Meadow Golf Club, Scholarship Fund,165 Havilah Street, Lowell, MA 01852.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 12, 2019