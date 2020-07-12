of Lowell; 63
Michael Anthony Moore, 63, of Lowell passed away, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
Born in Boston he was the son of the late Sidney J. and Velma (Turner) Moore.
Michael was educated in the Lowell School System and graduated from Greater Lowell Technical High School with the class of 1974.
Mr. Moore enlisted in the Army following his graduation and was honorably discharged in 1985.
After receiving his honorable discharge, he began his career in trucking and at one point owned and operated his own trucking company until illness forced him into retirement in 2015.
In his free time Mr. Moore enjoyed barbequing for his family and friends and was known to have some of the best ribs. He was an avid card player and was a professional pool player prior to falling ill. Above all else, he loved time spent with family and friends.
Mr. Moore is survived by his significant other and soulmate for 23 years, Dyan Darcey, his children Kim Moore and her significant other Angel Diaz of N. Chelmsford, MA, Michael Moore Jr. and his wife Synouen of Lowell, MA, Tai Moore of Dracut, MA, and Sidney Moore of Lowell, MA., his siblings, Velma Simmons and her husband Rufus of Lowell, MA., Gloria Moore-Vaughn of Brockton, MA., Susan Lucas of Lowell, MA., Nancy McIntosh and her husband Gene of Lawrence, MA., Gary Moore of Georgia, Kenneth Moore and his wife Lisa of Tyngsboro, MA., 12 grand-children, Joshua, Eliana, Anthony, Samaia, Davien, Michael Jr., Sidney, Jordan, Ryan, Sidney Jr., Miranda, Haleigh, and Angel, two great-granddaughters, Mariana and Myla, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Moore is also survived by his ex-wife and friend Haeng Moore.
Mr. Moore was predeceased by his siblings, Sidney Moore, Larry Moore, and Debra Moore.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA. His visitation will precede his funeral service from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Lawn II Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, MA. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N.CHELMSFORD 978-251-4041. Live streaming and online guestbook are available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
