formerly of Milford, NH; 58
Michael Arthur McKenna, 58 years old of The Villages in Florida, died suddenly at his home in Old Orchard Beach, Maine on September 27, 2019, formerly of Milford, NH., for over 30 years.
He was born in Lowell, MA on August 8, 1961, the son of Hugh and Patricia (Belleville) McKenna. In his youth the family spent summers at Lake Shore Park on Lake Winnipesauke. As a teenager he attended Greater Lowell Voc-Tech, and fed his youngest brother dog food, convincing him he'd start barking.
In 1981 he met Judy Sheehan at the Dubliner, together they shared 36 years of marriage and were blessed with two wonderful children Courtney and Ryan. Although a self-proclaimed "mean dad", he was devoted to his children. He introduced his daughter to Queen and Madonna and taught her how to ride a bike; he coached his son's soccer and baseball teams and taught him to do drive the lawn mower.
Michael recently retired after 38 years at Conway Office Products, where his son now follows in his footsteps (Courtney worked there first!). The friendships he developed during those years were some of his most cherished.
Upon retirement Michael and Judy bought a home in Florida (finally) and officially became snow birds, vacationing in Maine during the summers. In Florida, Michael and Judy were beloved members of the Mocking Bird Villas. There they enjoyed riding their bikes, going into town to watch the square dances and eat wings at the Boston themed bars. In Florida he achieved his long-stated dream of having breakfast – or a rum runner - out on the lanai. Life was good!
Michael recently took up golfing and was planning to spend the weekend crushing his son and nephew in a round. He enjoyed talking with his brother and spending time with his friends in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
He is predeceased by his mother Patricia Belleville McKenna and brother Patrick McKenna.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Judy McKenna, daughter, his girl, Courtney McKenna Holub and son in law Andrew Holub of Portland, ME and son, his boy, Ryan McKenna of Manchester, NH. He is also survived by his father Hugh McKenna, Sr. of Hudson, NH; his siblings, brother Hugh McKenna, Jr. and Denise McKenna of Hudson, NH; sister Kelly Foley and Keith Foley of Dracut, MA; brother Daniel McKenna of Dracut, MA; sister in law Joanne Surprenant of Lowell, MA; brother in law John Sheehan of Lowell, MA; brother in law Thomas and Barbara Sheehan of Hudson, NH; sister in law Kathy Gaillardetz (predeceased) and Michael Gaillardetz of Hudson, NH; and brother in law Kevin Sheehan of Lowell, MA. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, October 3rd, from 3 until 7PM in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will be held Thursday evening at 7PM in the funeral home. Should friends desire, gifts may be made to of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA. 02110. To leave an online condolence or story please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 1, 2019