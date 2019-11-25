|
It is with deep sadness and regret that the family of Michael B. House, Sr., 57, announces his passing on Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael was born in Groton, on June 13, 1962 the son of Nancy and the late Ronald B. House and has resided in Ayer for most of his life. He attended Minuteman Regional Vocational High School before graduating from Nashoba Valley Technical High School in Westford in 1981.
For nearly 20 years, Michael worked as a Class A Machinist before becoming a self-employed general contractor. Known locally as "Dr. House," he could diagnose and cure most household problems. He enjoyed spending his time on the lake with his boat, family, and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, fishing, camping and appreciated a good ole' fashioned bon fire. Michael's children were the pride and joy of his life. He will be fondly remembered for his kind heart, quick wit, sense of humor and the ability to engage in conversation with anyone.
Michael leaves a son, Michael B. House, Jr., of Wilmington; a step-daughter, Danielle E. LaPlante of W. Groton; his mother, Nancy F. (Sullivan) Washington of Ayer; a sister Theresa M. Fredrickson and her husband Scott of Nashua, NH; a step-mother Jeri House of Westminster, CO; two grandsons, Tyler Artist and Hayden Torres-Pagan, several cousins, aunts, nephews and nieces.
He is predeceased by his step-father, Richard Washington and his former wife, Karen (Cutler) House.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, at 11AM in the Groton Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 2, from 4 to 7PM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, PO Box 1, Ayer, MA 01432. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 25, 2019