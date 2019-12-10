Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bodnar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mike" Bodnar Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mike" Bodnar Jr. Obituary
a life-long resident of Wilmington

Wilmington

Michael "Mike" Bodnar Jr., age 78, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 6, 2019. Mike is survived by his beloved daughters Ashley "Pumpkin" Bodnar & her husband Julian McClain of Southborough, Larissa "Bookie Bear" Bodnar of Tewksbury and their mother Cheryl Ryan & her husband Wes. He was the loving "Grampa" of Jayson Michael McClain, cherished son of the late Michael and Julia Bodnar, dear brother of Ronald Bodnar & his wife Joanne of Freedom, NH, "Uncle Mike" to Eric "Derek" Ryan and Zachary Fuller. Mike is also survived by his beloved dog and faithful companion Callie, his life-long friends Earl Hupper of Wilmington and Steven Trites of Reading as well as many good friends.

Bodnar Jr.

Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, December 12th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. in the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington. Mike's Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

www.nicholsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by going on the go fund me page and typing in his name Michael Bodnar.



View the online memorial for Michael "Mike" Bodnar Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -