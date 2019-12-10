|
Michael "Mike" Bodnar Jr., age 78, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 6, 2019. Mike is survived by his beloved daughters Ashley "Pumpkin" Bodnar & her husband Julian McClain of Southborough, Larissa "Bookie Bear" Bodnar of Tewksbury and their mother Cheryl Ryan & her husband Wes. He was the loving "Grampa" of Jayson Michael McClain, cherished son of the late Michael and Julia Bodnar, dear brother of Ronald Bodnar & his wife Joanne of Freedom, NH, "Uncle Mike" to Eric "Derek" Ryan and Zachary Fuller. Mike is also survived by his beloved dog and faithful companion Callie, his life-long friends Earl Hupper of Wilmington and Steven Trites of Reading as well as many good friends.
Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, December 12th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. in the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington. Mike's Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by going on the go fund me page and typing in his name Michael Bodnar.
