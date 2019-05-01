|
Michael C.Seidl
formerly of Lowell, MA; 46
NASHUA, NH - Michael C. Seidl, 46, of Nashua, NH, passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019, after a long illness, with his loving family at his side. He leaves behind his High school sweetheart, and the love of his life, his wife, Tracie (Spofford) Seidl.
Born March 29, 1973, in Lowell, he was a son of Donna (Grimes) Seidl of Lowell, and the late Barry Seidl, and was raised and educated in Lowell.
He made his home in Nashua, New Hampshire for the past 20 years, and worked as a glazer for Local Union 1044 for Total Glazing and Assured Glass. Previously he had worked for Dana Wallboard .
Michael was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and friend, and made many lasting friendships throughout his lifetime. He will be fondly remembered by his loving family as well as his co-workers and friends.
His favorite past time was fishing and he loved to spend time on his boat. He also loved working, four wheeling in his jeep, and he was an avid Bruins fan.
In addition to his mother, Donna, and his beloved wife, Tracie, he is survived by his son, Shayne Seidl of Nashua and his grandson, Jackson Seidl of Pelham, NH; as well as his brother, Brian Seidl and his wife, Robyn of Methuen, MA; his nephew Christopher Seidl of Dracut, MA; his mother-in-law, Pamela Quigley of Hudson, NH; his many loving friends including his best friends Mark Luz of Derry, NH; and his loving co-workers and extended family.
SEIDL - ON THURSDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 3 UNTIL 8 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. BURIAL IN EDSON CEMETERY. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO NATIONAL PANCREATIC CANCER FOUNDATION, P O BOX 1848, LONGMONT, CO 80502. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019