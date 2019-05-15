|
|
Michael Conroy, Sr.
of Manchester, NH
Michael Conroy, Sr., of Manchester, NH died unexpectedly on May 4, 2019.
Born in Pawtucket, RI on October 18, 1947, he was the son of the late James and Marie (Matte) Conroy. He was educated in Central Falls, RI, graduated from Dracut High School, Dracut, MA and earned his bachelor degree in business from Lowell Tech (UMass). Michael served in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1971. He worked in the electronics industry for over 50 years and was the owner of Podem Associates, Inc., of Manchester for 15 years.
Michael enjoyed time spent vacationing with his companion, Mary Ann and spending time at their home in the North Country, snowmobiling with family and friends. He had a passion for music and played the drums in his younger years. He loved to work, but most of all, loved spending time with his grandchildren. Michael was a compassionate, selfless and sincere man who was loving and kind to all who he encountered. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving father, partner, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Family includes his two sons, Michael Conroy, Jr. and his significant other, Buffy Waters of Derry, NH and Eric Conroy and wife Charla of TX; his significant other of 21 years, Mary Ann (Germana) Mafera of Manchester, NH, and her children Matthew J. Mafera of Manchester, NH, and Jamie R. Siemer and husband Stephen of Hillsborough, NH, and Mary Ann's 6 siblings; four grandchildren, Meah J. Conroy, Max J. Conroy, Reigha Conroy, and Remi Conroy; two sisters, Marie Lamoreaux and husband Dave, and Claire Conroy all of Dracut, MA; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
CONROY - Calling hours are Friday from 3 to 7 pm, with Military Honors beginning promptly at 6:30 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 225 Hemlock St., corner of Webster St., Manchester, NH. Burial will take place at a later date, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or to: , NH Chapter, 360 Rte. 101, Ste. 8, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 15, 2019