lifelong resident of Pelham, NH
Michael D. Carrier, 56, a lifelong resident of Pelham, NH tragically passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Thursday, August 29th. Michael graduated from Pelham High School. He worked at Lucent Technologies for over 20 years and was a member of the CWA, Local 1365. He became a certified oil technician and started his own company, The Burner Man. Michael was an active member of St. Patrick's Church in Pelham. He taught at the NH School of Mechanical Trades in Manchester, NH and Hampton, NH. Michael was a gentle spirit and was always willing to help someone in need. He had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He loved spending time with his grandson.
Michael will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Paula (Benvie) Carrier of Pelham; his mother, Madeline (Bergeron) Carrier of Pelham; his 2 children, Sarah Jones and husband Jeff of Bedford, NH and Jason Andrukaitis and wife Emily of Beverly, MA; his siblings, Carleen Carrier and husband Mark Payne of North Port, FL, Daniel Carrier and his wife Lynn of Pelham and Corina Cantin and husband Christopher of Newton, NH; his grandson, Colton Jones and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, L. Frank Carrier and his niece, Jaclyn Carrier.
Carrier
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3rd from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 4th at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH 03076. Cremation will follow and burial of the urn will be in Gibson Cemetery, Marsh Rd., Pelham, NH on Friday September 6th at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be sent to St. Patrick's Church, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH 03076. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 31, 2019