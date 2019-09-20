Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Michael D. Funaro


1943 - 2019
Michael D. Funaro Obituary
Beloved husband, Father, grandfather

Tyngsboro, MA

Michael D. Funaro, 76, of Tyngsboro, MA passed away Monday morning at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was the loving husband of Eugenia (Ostis) Funaro who survives him.

Born in New Bedford, MA, April 25, 1943, a son of the late Angelo and Margaret (Bougie) Funaro, he attended Schools in New Bedford. Michael furthered his education at both New Bedford Tech and the former Lowell Technological Institute.

For many years, Mr. Funaro was employed as an Electrical Draftsman at the Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard. He enjoyed sailing and following the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

In addition to his wife Eugenia, he is survived by two sons, David and his wife Kelly Funaro of Annandale, VA and Daniel and his wife Nicole Funaro of Westford; a step-daughter, Demetria Johnson and her husband Robert Atkins of Alexandria, NH and four grandsons, Cameron, Lucas, Jack and Jason Funaro.

Mr. Funaro was the brother of the late Martha Downey.

All services are private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
