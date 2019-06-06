|
1981 - 2019 Billerica Michael D. Horgan, age 37, died unexpectedly Monday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington. He is the husband of Laura L. (Peterson) Horgan.
He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, September 8, 1981, a son of Christopher P. Horgan of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Debra S. (Sands) Horgan of Dracut and lived in Billerica for most of his life. Mr. Horgan was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School and the owner of Prestige Mechanical in Billerica. He was an avid fisherman.
Besides his wife and parents, Mr. Horgan is survived by his daughter, Lexis Horgan of Billerica and his brother, James Horgan and his wife Katie of Upton. He was the brother of the late Joseph Horgan. HORGAN Of Billerica, June 3, Michael D. Horgan. Funeral Saturday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , www.massri.wish.org Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 6, 2019