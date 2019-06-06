Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Horgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Horgan


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael D. Horgan Obituary
1981 - 2019 Billerica Michael D. Horgan, age 37, died unexpectedly Monday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington. He is the husband of Laura L. (Peterson) Horgan.

He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, September 8, 1981, a son of Christopher P. Horgan of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Debra S. (Sands) Horgan of Dracut and lived in Billerica for most of his life. Mr. Horgan was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School and the owner of Prestige Mechanical in Billerica. He was an avid fisherman.

Besides his wife and parents, Mr. Horgan is survived by his daughter, Lexis Horgan of Billerica and his brother, James Horgan and his wife Katie of Upton. He was the brother of the late Joseph Horgan. HORGAN Of Billerica, June 3, Michael D. Horgan. Funeral Saturday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , www.massri.wish.org Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.



View the online memorial for Michael D. Horgan
Published in Lowell Sun on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now