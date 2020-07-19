Nashua
Michael Dimitriou Panteleakis, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Westford House, Westford, MA surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Lisa J. (Noonan) Panteleakis with whom he shared 30 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. He was born on October 28, 1937 in Lakonia, Greece, and was a son of the late Dimitrios and Nikoleta (Exarhakou) Panteleakis. Michael was raised on the Mani peninsula of southern Greece where he served in the Greek Air Force and later became a civil engineer. He established a very successful development company credited for building many mid-high rises and luxury homes still standing in and around Athens today. He then migrated to the United States joining his brother Nick, where they built and operated many restaurants extending from California to the Carolinas, eventually settling in New England. Michael and his wife, Lisa, formerly owned Gormley's Luncheonette on E. Merrimack Street in Lowell, MA, for many years where their patrons came not only for delicious homemade meals, but for warm hospitality and a good laugh. Michael enjoyed watching his favorite New England sports teams, reading books, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and papou. He was a hardworking man with a heart of gold who will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know him. Michael leaves his children Dimitrios M. Panteleakis and his wife Arwen, Giorgios M. Panteleakis of Greece, Gwendolyn N. Panteleakis of Nashua, Nicholas M. Panteleakis and his wife Emily of Nashua, his grandchildren Monique Panteleakis, Karina Santana, Dimitri Panteleakis, Eliana Panteleakis, Isabella Panteleakis, and Alexander Panteleakis. He also leaves behind his sister Vasiliki Panteleakis-Zois, and many nieces and nephews here and in Greece that will miss their uncle Mike dearly. Sadly, Michael was predeceased by his brother Nikolaos Panteleakis and sister Emilia Hatzinikolaou.
Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St.,CHELMSFORD. Funeral Service and interment will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
