1/1
Michael D. Panteleakis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nashua

Michael Dimitriou Panteleakis, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Westford House, Westford, MA surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Lisa J. (Noonan) Panteleakis with whom he shared 30 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. He was born on October 28, 1937 in Lakonia, Greece, and was a son of the late Dimitrios and Nikoleta (Exarhakou) Panteleakis. Michael was raised on the Mani peninsula of southern Greece where he served in the Greek Air Force and later became a civil engineer. He established a very successful development company credited for building many mid-high rises and luxury homes still standing in and around Athens today. He then migrated to the United States joining his brother Nick, where they built and operated many restaurants extending from California to the Carolinas, eventually settling in New England. Michael and his wife, Lisa, formerly owned Gormley's Luncheonette on E. Merrimack Street in Lowell, MA, for many years where their patrons came not only for delicious homemade meals, but for warm hospitality and a good laugh. Michael enjoyed watching his favorite New England sports teams, reading books, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and papou. He was a hardworking man with a heart of gold who will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know him. Michael leaves his children Dimitrios M. Panteleakis and his wife Arwen, Giorgios M. Panteleakis of Greece, Gwendolyn N. Panteleakis of Nashua, Nicholas M. Panteleakis and his wife Emily of Nashua, his grandchildren Monique Panteleakis, Karina Santana, Dimitri Panteleakis, Eliana Panteleakis, Isabella Panteleakis, and Alexander Panteleakis. He also leaves behind his sister Vasiliki Panteleakis-Zois, and many nieces and nephews here and in Greece that will miss their uncle Mike dearly. Sadly, Michael was predeceased by his brother Nikolaos Panteleakis and sister Emilia Hatzinikolaou.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St.,CHELMSFORD. Funeral Service and interment will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Michael D. Panteleakis


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved