Michael Dominick Chute

of Manchester, NH; 47



Michael Dominick Chute, 47, of Manchester, NH, peacefully passed away on February 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 1, 1971 in Somerville, MA, son to the late Alfred and Patricia (Silvestri) Chute.



Michael attended Somerville High School, and most recently worked for Green Mountain Messenger before his illness. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time outdoors. This past summer he built a family cabin in Lancaster, NH, where he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Michael was a jack of all trades and adored by all who met him.



He leaves behind his beloved wife Lisa Chute; his sons Michael Chute Jr. and his wife Laura, Charles Chute and his wife Dorothy, Daniel Mazzarella and his fiancé Jessica, Blake Chute and his wife Felicia, and Dylan Chute; daughters Samantha Chute and her significant other James and Jessica Richard and her significant other Kyle; grandchildren Alexa, Mark, Maximus, Luna, Lincoln, Sophia and Daemon; Brother Alfred Chute and his wife Carey; sisters Michele Goode and Stephanie Chute; 19 nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles and dear friends.



A celebration of life will be held at the end of the summer at the family cabin in Lancaster, NH, date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his go fund me account at https://www.gofundme.com/6ds7zx-bucket-list-dream



To view Michael's online tribute, send a message of condolence to the family, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary