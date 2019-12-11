|
|
TEWKSBURY – Michael F. Kelly, age 62, a lifelong Tewksbury resident, died peacefully Friday afternoon, December 6, at Twin Oaks Center in Danvers, after years of declining health.
Mike was born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada on December 29, 1956, one of three children of the late Frederick and Anna (Feran) Kelly, and emigrated to Tewksbury with his family in 1965. He attended Tewksbury public schools as a member of the Class of 1974. He enlisted into the U.S. Coast Guard, and served during the years following the Vietnam war.
When in better health, Mike worked as a yard man at Holt and Bugbee in Tewksbury, hardwood lumber distribution company.
He is survived by his twin sister, Catherine Wood and her husband Michael Chandler of Hampton, NH; a brother Paul Kelly and his wife Lita of Lowell, MA; three nephews, Philip Kelly, Joseph Reynolds and Ryan Reynolds; two grandnieces, Aubrie and Hannah Reynolds.
Michael was buried at St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury with his parents.
Memorial Service
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in the Spring of 2020, at a place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Care, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or see www.caredimensions.org are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kelly family. Visit: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 11, 2019