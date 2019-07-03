|
Michael Francis McFadden, 63, of Lowell passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Dee (Schmal) McFadden, who passed away just over a year ago. Michael and Dee were together for twenty years, the last seven of which they were married.
Michael was born on July 11, 1955, in Lowell and was the son of the late Bryan 'Mickey' McFadden Sr., and the late Lillian E. (Cox) McFadden. Michael was raised and lived his whole life in Lowell. He attended the Immaculate Conception School before graduating from Lowell High in 1973. He then continued his education at Salem State University.
Michael resided in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was loved by many at Tewksbury State Hospital where he worked for 37 years. He also worked as a bartender at Lefty's, The Gaelic Club, and Kilkenny Pub, where he met many life long friends.
Michael loved to spend time on his porch with beloved friends and family. He had a deep love of music, especially Springsteen and Southside Johnny. He attended hundreds of concerts in his life time. Known in the neighborhood as "the porch guy" he always had entertaining stories to tell. Mike loved to laugh and have fun with his friends on his front porch. One of his favorite days was his annual Breeders Cup party. Mike was proud of his life and accomplishments, and loved to share his experiences. Playing for the Thunderbirds hockey team, and winning the Lowell City Softball League in 1980 with Lefty's were some of his old favorites. Mike and his wife Dee spent their time enjoying life, helping others, spreading love and joy, and kicking back at Seabrook Beach, on the Vineyard, and traveling to Hawaii, St. Thomas, California, New Orleans and more. Michael's love and laughter will surely be missed be all.
Michael is survived by three children, Melanie Lopez and her husband Sergio of Nashua, Meghan Stavro and her husband Daniel of Hudson, and Justin Michael McFadden of Colorado, and his stepdaughter Christine Schmal of Billerica; his five grandchildren, Julien F. Lopez, Adrian Stavro, Avery Stavro, Breena Kelly, and Brendan Kelly.
Michael was the oldest of eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by his siblings, Bryan C. McFadden Jr. and his wife, Jeannine of Dracut, Patricia 'Tricia" A. McFadden of Lowell, Marianne McInerney and her husband, Kevin of Chelmsford, Kevin P. McFadden and his fiancé, Kathleen Schlegel of Beverly, Sean M. McFadden of Wells, ME, Nancy E. McFadden of Lowell, and Adam C. McFadden and his wife, Danielle of Lowell, and several nieces, nephews, and many close friends including the McQuaide and McSorley families.
ON TUESDAY, JULY 9, 2019, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS FUNERAL MASS AT THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK, STREET, LOWELL AT 4 PM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 3, 2019