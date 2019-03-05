Michael G. Demaras

loving husband, father, brother



LOWELL - Michael G. Demaras, 66, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Downing) Demaras with whom he shared 39 years of marriage.



Born in Brockton on August 11, 1952, he was a son of the late G. Michael and Mary M. (Saucier) Demaras. He was a graduate of Lowell High School and continued his education at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science. Last year, he retired as the Coordinator of Neighborhood Services after serving the City of Lowell for 45 years. Throughout his career he worked in several departments for the City including the Department of Public Works Water Division, the Division of Planning and Development, and the Human Services Department.



In addition to his long public service career, he was actively involved in numerous community organizations and boards dedicated to improving Lowell and life for its residents. He served on the board of directors of the Lowell Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union, Lowell Telecommunications Corporation, Residents First Development Corporation, and the Lowell Hunger Homeless Commission. He was elected and served as President of the Lowell Credit Union and AFSCME 1705 for many years.



Michael's involvement and love of politics began at a young age when he volunteered to work on his first campaign in 1968. He was a lifelong Democrat who worked on local and state campaigns supporting countless candidates. He was one of the founding members in 1988 of the Greater Lowell Area Democrats (GLAD), was elected 1st Middlesex Democratic State Committeeman for 27 years, and was a delegate to the Massachusetts Democratic State Convention since 1985. From 1987 to 2017, he was elected and served as chair of the Lowell Democratic City Committee. His efforts to grow the Democratic Party in the City of Lowell were recognized by the GLAD organization when he received the Distinguished Democratic award in 2002. Michael enjoyed spending time by the ocean with his family in Hull, MA as well as listening to and playing music of his favorite group, The Beatles.



In addition to his wife Pat, he leaves two sons, Michael P. Demaras of Cumberland, RI and Christopher G. Demaras of New York, NY; two brothers, Mark Demaras and his longtime partner Marcy Ash of Stuart, FL and Matthew Demaras and his wife Jayne of Westford; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jane Downing, Robert McCready, both of Hull, Margaret and David Harris of Lexington; and also several nieces and nephews.



DEMARAS - Relatives and friends are invited to Michael's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 11 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church. Cremation will follow. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary