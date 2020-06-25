Michael G. Kizner
1947 - 2020
NAPLES, FL - Michael G. Kizner, age 73, a resident of Naples, FL and former longtime resident of Dracut died Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Lawrence General Hospital following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Sharon J. (Elie) Kizner, to whom he was married for 49 years.

He was born in Boston on April 2,1947 and was a son of the late Alfred and Anna (Finkel) Kizner. He received his early education in Boston schools and was a graduate of Boston English High School. He earned his bachelor's and master's degree in Engineering from Lowell Technical Institute.

Prior to his retirement, Michael was employed for over 40 years as a Principle Engineer, Center Manager and Program Manager for surface launched AMRAAM Missile and International Programs by Raytheon Company in Tewksbury Ma.

He was a former member of the Dracut Board of Appeals One of the towns earliest advocates for professional government in Dracut and on the Dracut Sewer Commission he was a street representative in Point Sebago, ME, and the treasurer for Alden Woods at the Lely Resort in FL.

Michael was an avid golfer and he enjoyed vacationing, playing the stock market, spending time at his homes in Maine and Florida, and cruising, especially a memorable Kizner Cruise with the entire family/Grandkids to Bermuda in 2018.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Erik Kizner and his wife Beth of Dracut; two daughters, Michelle Pimentel and her husband Tom and Nicole Pagliccia, all of Dracut; eight grandchildren, Jamie, McKenna, Hailee, Erik, TJ, Dillon, Cole, Domenica; three brothers, Melvin Kizner and his wife Dinney of Southborough, Leonard Kizner and his husband Jeff Tucker of Tampa, FL, and Thomas Kizner and his wife Charisse of Dracut; two cousins, Robert Rothman and his wife Karen of Randolph and Ericka Kizner of Brockton and many nieces and nephews, including his God daughter, Colleen Scannell and her husband Paul Scheier of Sedalia, CO.

Michael's family would like to thank the staff of the Maine Medical Center, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of the Merrimack Valley and Lawrence General Hospital for the care and compassion that they showed to him throughout his illness.

KIZNER - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Michael's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Monday from 3 until 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Michael G. Kizner


Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
June 24, 2020
Sharon,so sorry for your loss.
Ellen Snow
Friend
June 24, 2020
Sharon...I'm sooo sorry for your loss. Prayers go out to the whole family. Mike was an awesome guy. I never met him..but we followed each other through Raytheon...Maine...Dracut..and Florida. If theres anything I can do..please dont hesitate to ask
Susan (Matthews) Bennett
Neighbor
June 24, 2020
I'll miss our coffee meetings with you at the club and working with you on the maintenance committee. I'miss you Mike, you were a good friend
Jack Cronan
Friend
June 24, 2020
My heart goes out to you and your family at this difficult time. Please know that I will keep you in my prayers.
Lorraine Bridda
Friend
June 24, 2020
Sharon and family am, so sorry for your loss. Couple's league will never be the same without his smile and laughs. Our prayers are with your whole family during this time.
Patty Gigliotti
Friend
June 24, 2020
My sincerest sympathies to your family during this very difficult time.
Marcy Amble
Friend
June 24, 2020
Ann and I are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all through these difficult times. We are here if you need us.
Ann & Steve Arena
Friend
June 24, 2020
I will miss all the fun times out on the golf course together. My sincere condolences to Sharon and the entire Kizner family. RIP my friend.
John Feather
Friend
