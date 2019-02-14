Michael H. Lazzaro

of The Villages, FL and Billerica, MA; 80



Michael H. Lazzaro passed away peacefully under the care of Cornerstone Hospice on January 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Bridget (Carusone) Lazzaro and Michael Lazzaro. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Isabelle F. (Oakes) Lazzaro, his sister, Aurora Lazzaro, and his brother, Tony Lazzaro.



Before moving to The Villages Michael spent his entire career as a proud Trucker for the Teamster's Local number 25 in Boston, MA. He was an avid New England Sport's Fan.



He is survived by his loving wife Maureen, a brother, John Lazzaro, 3 daughters, Beth Leger and her husband, Charlie (Plaistow, NH), Donna Omobono and her husband, David (Chelmsford, MA), and Michelle Leclair and her husband, Alan (Windham, NH) and 5 grandchildren.



As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made in his name to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.



A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 16, 2019 at St. Andrew's Parish, N. Billerica at 10:30 A.M. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. Published in Lowell Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary