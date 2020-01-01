|
Of Tewksbury, 64
Tewksbury – Michael J. Allosso – Age 64, Cherished Partner of Brenda Joseph died unexpectedly Sunday at Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus.
He was born in Somerville, July 16, 1955, a son of the late Frank N. and Anne (Smith) Allosso and was raised in Somerville and lived in Billerica before moving to Tewksbury 17 years ago.
Michael was a self-employed painter having worked for over 20 years in the area. He was a Board Member of the Greater Lowell Softball Umpire Association and a member of the Tewksbury Knights of Columbus.
Michael is also survived by his daughter, Christine Cavanaugh and her husband John of Billerica; his son, David Allosso and his wife Lindsey also of Billerica; his brother, Frank Allosso of Sandwich; his sisters, Nancy Chisholm of Windham, NH and Ann Parker of Billerica; his beloved grandchildren, J.P. Cavanaugh and Avery Allosso; his former wife, Eileen Allosso of Burlington and many nieces and nephews.
Michael's funeral will be held Friday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
