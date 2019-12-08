Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Baratta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. "Mike" Baratta


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. "Mike" Baratta Obituary
longtime resident of Lowell; 59

LOWELL

Michael J. "Mike" Baratta, age 59, a longtime resident of Lowell died Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home following a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Lowell on June 13, 1960, and was the son of Marcia (Wojcik) Baratta of Lowell, whom he loved very much and was deeply devoted to.

In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.

BARATTA

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mike's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM followed by his Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Michael J. "Mike" Baratta
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -