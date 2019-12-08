|
|
longtime resident of Lowell; 59
LOWELL
Michael J. "Mike" Baratta, age 59, a longtime resident of Lowell died Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home following a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Lowell on June 13, 1960, and was the son of Marcia (Wojcik) Baratta of Lowell, whom he loved very much and was deeply devoted to.
In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.
BARATTA
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mike's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM followed by his Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019