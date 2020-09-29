Pelham
Michael J. "Mike" Bousa, 57, of Pelham, NH passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital, after a brief illness.
He was born on December 5, 1962 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Dr. Joan M. (Foytho) and Dr. Walter S. Bousa. Michael was raised in Connecticut, attended local schools, and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Finance from Bentley College. He worked as an Interventional Business Manager for Philips Healthcare for 17 years and was honored with the Pinnacle Award for top performance.
Michael loved playing golf and was a member of the Manchester Country Club. He also enjoyed frequent trips to Napa Valley and drinking red wine, had a passion for landscaping his yard, and was a proud fan of his beloved New York sports teams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Robin (Buckjune) Bousa of Pelham; his son, Benjamin Bousa and his wife Jacqui; his sister, Susan Bousa of Wallingford, CT; his niece, Courtney Breuler and her husband Derek and their daughter, Charlotte; as well as his sister-in-laws, Kim Butze and her husband Jason and Kristine Garcelon.
The family would like to especially thank the healthcare staff at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center for the exceptional care and kindness given to Michael.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 to 4 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH. Memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd. Manchester, NH 03102 or to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
