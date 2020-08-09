Westford
Michael J. "Misha" Franklin, 22, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was the beloved son of Christopher and Lenore (Melant) Franklin. He was born in Moscow, Russia on August 24, 1997. Misha was raised in Westford and was a graduate of Westford Academy, Class of 2016. After high school, he owned and operated his own business in Westford, Systematics Inc., manufacturing electronic controls. Misha was not only an integral part of his family, he was instrumental in the running of the family businesses. He loved golfing and socializing with friends, family and meeting new people.. Friends would joke with him that it was like he was enjoying early retirement. As much as Misha hated formal schooling, he enjoyed watching historical and scientific documentaries and discussing what he had learned. He always had a smile on his face and could light up a room when he walked in. He was most known and loved for his generosity, helpfulness and a unique and wicked sense of humor. He could make you laugh until you cried, he was that funny. Misha was a cherished big brother and mentor to his younger sister. He was loved beyond belief by his parents. In addition to his parents, Misha leaves his sister, Eliza Franklin of Westford, his paternal grandmother, Roberta Franklin of Cape Cod, his Aunts; Robin and her husband Bill Prout of Troy, NY, Jocelyn Lindquist and her husband Scott of Dover, NH, his Uncle, Paul Smith and his wife Julie of Winter Park, CO. He also leaves many cousins. Misha would not have been the man he was, if not for the support of his many friends, especially Jake Canalupo.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Memorial donations may be made in Misha's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/memorial
Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr.
