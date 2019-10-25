|
Michael J. "Sully" Sullivan, 73, a longtime resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Born in Lowell on April 25, 1946, he was a son of the late Joseph M. and Margaret (Watterson) Sullivan.
Mike was a graduate of St. Michael Parochial School and Lowell High School.
Active in youth sports, he volunteered for many years as a coach or served on the board for the St. Michael's Baseball League, the Centralville Baseball League, Junior League Football, Pop Warner Football and Lowell Youth Basketball. Sully enjoyed being a Baseball Umpire, officiating many games in the Lowell Leagues and was a member of the Greater Lowell Umpire's Association. He also served on the Lowell Board of Parks.
Sully was a Lifetime Member of the East End Club, was active with the Joseph Nolan Scholarship Fund, served as a Board Member and Vice President of the Club, and was a recipient of the Man of the Year Award.
He was employed for over 20 years by the former Albert H. Notini and Sons, and retired in 2003 from UMASS Lowell.
Sully leaves his two loving sisters, Martha Lynch and her husband John of Tewksbury and Rosemary Sullivan of Lowell; a niece, Megan McCarthy and her husband Robert; a nephew, Michael Lynch and his wife Stefanie (Galvin); grandniece, Katelyn McCarthy; grandnephews, Riley and Colin Lynch.
Sully's family would like to thank Joe Mullen who showed true friendship and kindness to Mike during his illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to Sully's Life Celebration on Sunday, from 2 until 6 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Funeral Services will be offered in the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For those who wish, donations in his name may be made to: Joseph Nolan Scholarship Fund, ? East End Club, 15 W. 4th St., Lowell, MA 01850 or the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
