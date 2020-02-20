|
|
Groton
Michael J. Vaccaro, age 63, a resident of Groton for the past 29 years, passed away suddenly at Lowell General Hospital on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sheryl (Hilla) Vaccaro with whom he has enjoyed 36 years of marriage.
He was born in Lowell on May 3, 1956 and was a son of the late Anthony and Jane (Perry) Vaccaro.
Michael was raised in Chelmsford and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School, Class of 1975. He and Sheryl were married in 1984. Michael was self-employed and enjoyed a long career in real estate development. When not working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Brandon. He also loved boating, especially on the ocean and collecting cars. Most of all, Michael cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Michael is survived by his son Brandon Vaccaro of Lowell, brothers; Gary Vaccaro of Alton Bay, NH and Mark Vaccaro and his wife, Jean of Chelmsford, sister, Jane Presti and her husband, Joseph of Littleton and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 am at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be private. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to , 1 Bullfinch Place, #201, Boston, MA 02114. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020