Michael J. Wilson, 41, of Tewksbury, MA passed away on June 4th at his home. Born on February 23, 1978 in Cambridge, MA he had been an Tewksbury area resident all his life. Mike Wilson was a hardworking man and the owner of M. D. Contracting, painting, and power washing. He attended St. Williams Church and loved to spend time with his family Fishing ,Hunting,. Snowboarding and family gatherings. He is predeceased by his father William F. Wilson. Mike Wilson is survived by his long time girlfriend Jena M. Grasso of Billerica, MA two sons; Shayne T. Wilson US Army SPC Fort Hood, Texas and Blake W. Wilson of Billerica, MA who were his heart and joy. His mother; Lettie A. McLeod-Chiaraluce of Tewksbury, MA two brothers; Patrick D. Wilson of Middleborough, Phillip J. Chiaraluce of Goffstown, NH, one sister Charissa B. Chiaraluce of Tewksbury. Loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday June 9th from 12:00 to 2:00 pm and from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Farmer and Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 7, 2019