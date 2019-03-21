"Beloved son, brother, cousin,



uncle and friend" SALISBURY, MA Michael John McDermott, 52, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at his home in Salisbury, MA after a courageous year long battle with cancer.



He was born on June 27, 1966 in Alexandria, VA the only son of Beverly McDermott of Billerica, MA and the late Michael McDermott.



He attended the Immaculate Conception Grammar School, Central Catholic High School and graduated from Lowell High School Class of 1984. His employment history includes; baker with Dunkin' Donuts, media distribution with The Lowell Sun, Rink Manager with North Shore Rink Management at The Janas Rink, Deskside Information Technology (IT) Specialist with the IRS and most recently as an IT Contractor with CompuCom Inc at GE in Billerica, where his computer knowledge, expertise and passion was well respected.



He was an avid sports and music enthusiast, highly skilled fisherman in both fresh and salt water, veteran outdoorsman, camper and expert sand dollar hunter. Michael found immense pleasure in all activities associated with the beach, most notably attaining a perfect tan.



In addition to his mother, Beverly of Billerica, he is survived by his sisters, Kerrianne McDermott and her partner, Albert Echenique of Salisbury, with whom he lived, and Christiann Cummiskey and her husband, Thomas of Billerica, MA; two nieces, Kendra McDermott and her fiancé, T. Michael Silvia of Tyngsboro, MA and Emily Aberman and her partner, Brad Caravoulias of Lawrence, MA; three nephews, Shane, Ryan and Patrick Cummiskey of Billerica, MA; his great aunt, Maryann Koller of Dracut, MA; and godson, Samuel Sherman of Washington, D.C.. Michael was also godfather to Kendra and Patrick.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Home Health Foundation: Home Health VNA, Merrimack Valley Hospice and HomeCare Inc. The family would also like to give special thanks to Rachel for her constant caring, kindness, compassion, professionalism, dedication and understanding she consistently demonstrated the entire time Michael received hospice services. We could not have made it through this process without your assistance. McDERMOTT Per his request, there will be no calling hours. On Saturday, March 23, family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack Street in Lowell, MA at 12 p.m., followed by luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA. Arrangements by Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA 978-452-6361. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.







