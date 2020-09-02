Michael T. Moore passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine following a long illness. He was born on October 24, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY and was the twin brother to sister, Margaret. He was the son of Irish immigrants and one of seven children of Nora (McCarthy) Moore and John Moore of County Cork, Ireland. Michael's family moved to Lowell, MA when he was very young. He grew up in the Acre and attended St. Patrick's Grammar School and Lowell public schools until he entered the U.S. Army in 1959 and served in the Artillery Division. After his military service, Michael started his career by gaining employment at a gift shop in Hampton Beach owned by the Handley family of Chelmsford, MA. His love for sales and marketing took off after that and he subsequently became Manager of Martin's Clothing Store in Lowell. After working various sales and marketing positions, Michael ultimately founded Moore Commercial Real Estate in 1987, which he was actively involved in for the remainder of his life. He had a passion for sales, marketing, and technology, which helped him achieve his stature in the Greater Lowell Commercial Real Estate Industry.
Organizations to which he belonged included the Jr. Chamber of Commerce in Lowell as President, the MA Board of Realtors, the Wellington Manor Condo Association in Wells, ME as President and the Farragut Condo Association in Kennebunk, ME as Board Member.
He was the beloved husband of Marlene (Kuchar) Moore of Biddeford, ME for 35 years, father to Melody (Moore) Henriquez and father-in-law to David Henriquez of Boston, MA.
He is survived by his twin sister, Margaret Brady of Plymouth, NH, sister Eleanor Woods of Akron, OH, brother John Moore of Colorado Springs, CO and brother Robert Moore of Tewksbury, MA.
He is predeceased by his mother and father John and Nora (McCarthy) Moore of Lowell, MA, sister Ann Marzec of Dracut, MA and brother James Moore of Nashua, NH.
Michael was a resident of Pelham, NH for 38 years and moved to Biddeford, ME in 2019.
His hobbies and interests included spending time with his family, taking ocean drives with his wife Marlene, walking his faithful companion Jameson, birdwatching, technology, tuna fishing, listening to old radio classics and politics.
No words can describe how much he will be missed. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
The family is especially grateful to Mahesh Bandara, MD and the staff at Southern Maine Health Care.
At the family's request, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell.
The funeral service will be private.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Michael's Book of Memories Page
