NORTHFIELD FALLS, VT
Michael Patrick Bergin, 29, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 20, 2019. He was the beloved son of Doreen M. (Fligg) Bergin of Dracut, and John B. Bergin of Lowell.
Michael was born in Lowell on July 5, 1990. He was a graduate of the Lowell Charter School. Following his education, he worked at Home Depot for 2 years. Michael had been employed at Mama's Restaurant in Dracut, where he prepared food. and was also a chef in Vermont where he had been most recently living.
Michael enjoyed playing pool, freshwater fishing, and cooking. He was a fan of Dropkick Murphy's Band.
Surviving Michael in addition to his mother and father are his sister, Kelley A. Bergin and her fiancée Ryan Dome, both of Candia, NH; his girlfriend, Heather L. Goodwin of Londonderry, NH; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and three dear friends, Nicholas Runowicz, John Peasley, and Anthony "Toire" Klier, all of Dracut.
Michael was the grandson of the late William L. and Laurette M. (Deschesne) Fligg and Joseph P. and Ann (Casey) Bergin.
Family and friends are invited to attend his MEMORIAL FUNERAL MASS on SATURDAY, JAN. 4, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at ST. FRANCIS CHURCH, 115 Wheeler Rd. Dracut. Burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020