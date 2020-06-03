Michael P. Ingalls
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael P. Ingalls
Lifelong Westford Resident, 58

NASHUA, NH - Michael P. Ingalls, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Ayer. He was the beloved husband of Kimberley A. (Dundas) (Healy) Ingalls.

He was born in Groton on October 21, 1961, a son of the late Chester and Shirley (Bradley) Ingalls. Mike was a resident of Nashua and a former lifelong resident of Westford. He was a graduate of Westford Academy, Class of 1980 and served in the United States Air Force.

Mike was very involved in the Westford community and served on the Board of Health from 1989 to 1992. He went on to serve as a Selectman for the town from 1993 to 2000. He was Vice Chair and Chairman in both terms he served. Mike was the past president of the Long Sought-For Pond Association and a member of the Franco American Club. He did construction work most of his life in the Westford area and was the proprietor of Ingalls Contracting.

Among his many interests, Mike enjoyed golf, NASCAR and country music. His favorite place on earth was Disney World where he traveled many times with his family. He knew everything there was to know about Disney and wouldn't hesitate to tell you every fact about it. His favorite time of year was Christmas, and was known for his Facebook Christmas countdowns, even in July. Mike also loved to entertain and sing his favorite Sinatra songs. He ran the R. Ward Healy Scholarship Golf Tournament for 7 years in honor of his dear friend, Ward. Mike had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need at anytime. Whether it was a construction project or just someone to talk to, he was there for you. He loved his family more than anything.

Besides his loving wife, Kim, he is survived by his children, Samantha Pagliccia and her husband, Joe of Salem, NH, Jeffrey and Alexander Ingalls both of San Francisco, CA, Austin Healy and his wife, Rory of New Milford, CT, Sarah Healy and her boyfriend, Brad of Bennington, NH and James Healy of Westford; two brothers, Stephen Ingalls and his wife, June and Joseph Ingalls and his wife, Angela, all of Westford; his mother and father-in-law, Dave and Rita Dundas of Westford; grandchildren, Tyler Keough, Zachary Pagliccia and Harper Healy; also several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

INGALLS - Due to the current gathering restrictions, Funeral Services for Mike will be held privately and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cameron Senior Center, 20 Pleasant St. Westford, MA, 01886. Arrangements are in the care of the WESTFORD HEALY FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., Westford. To share your thoughts or memories of Mike, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
June 2, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Jane Haley
June 2, 2020
I was so saddened to hear the world lost a Great One! Mike made you feel comfortable and special, no matter how well you knew him. My Deepest Condolences go to his family and friends. If love could save you, you would never die!
Matthew Pellegrino
Friend
June 2, 2020
Dear Kim and Mikes entire family it saddens my heart to hear of the loss of Mike. Mike is my brothers best friend and was a second brother to me growing up. He was a daily staple at the Grimm's family home. Mike would visit at all hours of the day or night with or without my brother being home. There were many days I would wake up and go downstairs and there would be Mike on the couch and Craig sprawled out on the floor. He was an amazing man that could melt any woman's heart with his smile and his laugh. My husband and I will always treasure our friendship we had with Mike and fun times we shared together at my childhood home. He will forever hold a spot in my heart as my second brother. Mike your love and humor will forever be missed but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace and know Ralf and Heidi Eisermann (Grimm) will always cherish the times we had together growing up.
Heidi Eisermann
Friend
June 2, 2020
I am sorry for your loss love you!
Kerri Davis
Family
June 2, 2020
What can I say, Mike was a great guy had fun with him at Wymans during the summers there and also during the Halloween Hayride. If you needed a hand he would just to the task. He will be missed! We will continue to keep the family in prayer!
Shawn and Jodi Gregoire
Friend
June 2, 2020
A rare, kind, heart with an infectious laugh. He would do anything for his family and friends, or just a local bartender like me. To the family/friends that surround him, it has been a pleasure and privilege serving you libations and sharing laughter with you. I am shocked and devastated. If you need anything at all please reach out.
-❤ my love,
Jamie Marie
(Former Groton Publick House bartender)
Jamie Pestana
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
Mike had a contagious smile and laugh. He will be sadly missed by so many. Heart felt condolences to Kim, his children, and grandchildren. Sending prayers for strength❤
Donna Lobo
Friend
June 2, 2020
So sorry and shocked to hear this news of your loss. I am Cindy William's(Craig Grimm's sister) I watched Mike grow up alongside my brother and I'm sure he is heartbroken over this. This young man was ALWAYS there and helped lay my Mom and Dad to rest You will surely be missed Mike.You were like a little brother to me
Cindy Williams
Friend
June 2, 2020
Terry and I will miss Mike very much. He was the type of person who immediately brightened the room upon entering. He could make me laugh almost instantaneously. He helped me fix many things around my house and our cars as well. He never asked for anything in return. That's the kind of man he was, endearing, generous, and, oh, so naturally funny. Our prayers go out to Mike's family as well as Joe's and Steve's. Mike will be greatly missed by us. With love, Tom and Terry Olson
Terry and Tom Olson
Family
June 2, 2020
So sorry..
Susan Darling
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
It's with deep sorrow, and shock to learn of the sudden passing of our Nephew Michael. The thought immediately came to mine of my sister Shirley, and my brother-in-law Chet. I know that they will be there to welcome Mike into their arms and Heavenly home. Our sincere condolences to Steve, and Joe, and their families, and all who love Michael. God Bless.
Dave & Ginnie Bradley
Family
June 2, 2020
God bless Mike--I'll always remember times on Keyes pond with him,his brothers Steve and Joe.

Peter Socorelis
Peter Socorelis Socorelis
June 2, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss... Mike was a caring man and would do anything for anyone. Mike will be truly missed by everyone he had touched. Annmarie & Bob Upperman
Annmarie Upperman
Friend
June 2, 2020
This is one of those times that I am lost for words. I have know Mike for about ten years. He is one that you noticed immediately when he walked into a room. I played horseshoes with him, instructed him how to play golf better and he did. I looked forward to Thursday nights in the winter when he and the guys would play indoor golf. This is one guy who left an impression on so many people. You will be remembered by many Mike. May you skip the line and get right in to shake the hand of God.
Rod Van Guilder
Friend
June 2, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Mike was a true friend and will be greatly missed. Rick & Cindy Edwardsen
Rick Edwardsen
Friend
June 2, 2020
for Kim and Joey, I'm sorry for your loss.

Scott Rogers, Westord
scott rogers rogers
Family Friend
June 1, 2020
I'm so incredibly sorry for your loss....
I work at the Westford Health Department and I've known Mike for many years. We are stunned by his passing and he will be greatly missed. He always brought a smile and a laugh. Thinking of you all and sending prayers.
Rae Dick
Friend
June 1, 2020
Always enjoyed talking with Mike when I was delivering septic sand from Constantine, always good for a laugh,he will be missed.
Ed French
Friend
June 1, 2020
We are deeply sorry for your loss. I hope you feel the love that surrounds you, now and always. Praying for your healing, comfort, strength, and peace during this painful time. ... Celebrating an amazing life and wishing you comfort in your memories. -Lots of Love Kristy, Herb and Maddie Grignon
Kristy Grignon
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Rest in peace our dear friend. Thank you for bringing so much joy to so many lives....you will be missed.
Linda & Kyle Mumford
Friend
June 1, 2020
Praying for Mike, Kim and his family, our deepest condolences to the Ingalls family. Rest in peace Michael.Your friends Soledad, Steven and Samantha Johndro
Soledad Johndro
Friend
June 1, 2020
Praying for peace, love and strength for the family! I had the privilege of spending my entire childhood growing up with Mike, Joe and Steve ( Chet and Shirley) and we are all blessed with many heartfelt memories. Mike has a heart of gold and jest for life that will forever be in our hearts and the heavens will shine brighter with his priceless smile. Love and light Nancy Stevens
NANCY STEVENS
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved