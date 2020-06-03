Dear Kim and Mikes entire family it saddens my heart to hear of the loss of Mike. Mike is my brothers best friend and was a second brother to me growing up. He was a daily staple at the Grimm's family home. Mike would visit at all hours of the day or night with or without my brother being home. There were many days I would wake up and go downstairs and there would be Mike on the couch and Craig sprawled out on the floor. He was an amazing man that could melt any woman's heart with his smile and his laugh. My husband and I will always treasure our friendship we had with Mike and fun times we shared together at my childhood home. He will forever hold a spot in my heart as my second brother. Mike your love and humor will forever be missed but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace and know Ralf and Heidi Eisermann (Grimm) will always cherish the times we had together growing up.

Heidi Eisermann

Friend