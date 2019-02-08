Michael Paton

formerly of Lowell, MA; 66



Michael Paton, 66, of Northfield, MA died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. He was born May 3rd, 1952 in Lowell, MA.



Michael graduated from Lowell High School in 1970, then continued his education at the Art Institute of Boston. Michael made his way to Western Massachusetts in the years after his marriage to Marjorie, of Montague, on October 10, 1982. Michael is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Wonsey), his brothers Thomas, Mark, Kevin, and Neil, his sons Alexander (Marissa) and Christopher (Nola), and a daughter Katherine (Lewis) Hoss. Family, friends, and others whose lives Michael touched, are invited to the McCarthy Funeral Home, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield MA 01301, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 for visitation 4:00-6:00pm and services at the First Congregational Church of Montague, 4 North Street Montague MA, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00PM. Michael's love lives on in his family and friends, but also in the gift of life he provided to many in need of transplant services. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to Life Choice Donor Services, 60 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary