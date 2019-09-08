|
|
formerly of Lowell
Michael Patrick Duggan, age 63, died Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019, in West Palm Beach Florida. Born in Lowell, MA, July 22, 1956 to Anthony F. & Vivian M. (Labbe) Duggan. He grew up in the acre, attended the Bartlett and graduated from Lowell Trade in 1974 where he then attended Lowell University. Married July 31, 1982 to Margaret (Peg) A Tesla.
Survived by wife, Peg, daughters Erin L. Duggan of Boston, & Heather A. Duggan of Manchester, grandsons Anthony M., & Christopher J., mother Vivian Matthews of FL, sister Kathy & her husband Rolland Desjean of Hudson, niece Brie and husband Ryan Cordaro of VA and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also survived by father-in-law George R. Tesla, brother-in-law George R. Tesla Jr., and sisters-in-law Marilyn and Christine Tesla.
Predeceased by his father Anthony F. Duggan, sister Kim A. Duggan, and mother-in-law Evangeline M. Tesla.
Mike worked for Digital Equipment Corp as a mechanical CAD tool/Die designer until 1990 and then went on to consulting & contracting until his retirement. He was a Lowell Youth baseball catcher, player for Billy Kirane's Lowell bar softball league and an avid pool player.
Duggan
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday September 14th at 10am in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 575 Candia Rd., Manchester, NH. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Lehman Reen McNamara
Brighton 617 782 1000
View the online memorial for Michael Patrick Duggan
Published in Lowell Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019