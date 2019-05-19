|
|
Michael R. 'Mike' Lilly
of Lowell; 58
LOWELL - Michael R. 'Mike' Lilly, 58, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was a son of the late Cecil Ray Lilly and the late Madeline (Paquin) Lilly.
Born February 19, 1961, in Lowell, he was raised and educated in Lowell, graduating from Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School. He made his lifelong home in Lowell, and worked for Prince Packaging after High School as well as for various box companies locally.
Mike was mechanically inclined and enjoyed tinkering with anything he could get his hands on. He also enjoyed playing Sudoku and was an avid sports fan.
His survivors include his siblings, Donna Burke and her husband, James, of Lowell, John Lilly of Lowell, David Lilly of New Hampshire, Marc Lilly and his wife, Mindee, of St. Augustine, FL, Nancy Canelas and her husband, Juan, of Nashua, NH, Julie Couillard of Dracut, Scott Minton of New Hampshire, Brenda Torigian and her husband, Zaven and Rayleen Caggiano and her husband, Nicholas, of Palm Coast, FL; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews; his aunts Pauline Duffy of Dracut, and Shirley Lilly of Lowell; as well as several cousins.
He was also a stepson of the late Doreen Lilly and was predeceased by many other family members.
LILLY - ON MONDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION FROM 2 UNTIL 4 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816.
E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019