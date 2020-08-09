BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Michael "Mickey" Rodziewicz, 84, of Boynton Beach and formerly of Dracut, MA, entered eternal rest on July 28, 2020, passing peacefully in his sleep.
He was born on August 18, 1935 and was the youngest of ten children born to the late Peter and Sophie Rodziewicz, who immigrated from Poland.
Mickey, as he was fondly known to family and friends, lived a full life with a variety of experiences. He first lived in Illinois where he worked in roofing and construction. He then lived in Montana for many years where he enjoyed being an avid outdoorsman and owned and operated Mickey's Bar & Grill before moving to Las Vegas where he worked as a skilled mason and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.
After retiring from the Union, Mickey moved to Hampshire Gardens in Boynton Beach, FL where he was a member of the board and made many lasting friendships. Mickey enjoyed sitting outside in the bright Florida sun listening to music with a good cigar watching the boats on the inter coastal waterway. He was known for his abrasive humor, but anyone that had the pleasure of really knowing him, knew that his heart was as big as his stature.
Mickey will be deeply missed by his family and friends, especially his great-great nieces; Haylie and Jenna who he always called his "angels". Now he is theirs.
Mickey was predeceased by his siblings; Sophie, Evelyn, Delores, Stella, Manya, William, Peter, Joseph, Stanley, and Helen.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. A graveside service will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, 155 Boston Road, LOWELL at 11:30 am. For online condolences, please visit DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM
