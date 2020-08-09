1/1
Michael "Mickey" Rodziewicz
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Michael "Mickey" Rodziewicz, 84, of Boynton Beach and formerly of Dracut, MA, entered eternal rest on July 28, 2020, passing peacefully in his sleep.

He was born on August 18, 1935 and was the youngest of ten children born to the late Peter and Sophie Rodziewicz, who immigrated from Poland.

Mickey, as he was fondly known to family and friends, lived a full life with a variety of experiences. He first lived in Illinois where he worked in roofing and construction. He then lived in Montana for many years where he enjoyed being an avid outdoorsman and owned and operated Mickey's Bar & Grill before moving to Las Vegas where he worked as a skilled mason and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

After retiring from the Union, Mickey moved to Hampshire Gardens in Boynton Beach, FL where he was a member of the board and made many lasting friendships. Mickey enjoyed sitting outside in the bright Florida sun listening to music with a good cigar watching the boats on the inter coastal waterway. He was known for his abrasive humor, but anyone that had the pleasure of really knowing him, knew that his heart was as big as his stature.

Mickey will be deeply missed by his family and friends, especially his great-great nieces; Haylie and Jenna who he always called his "angels". Now he is theirs.

Mickey was predeceased by his siblings; Sophie, Evelyn, Delores, Stella, Manya, William, Peter, Joseph, Stanley, and Helen.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. A graveside service will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, 155 Boston Road, LOWELL at 11:30 am. For online condolences, please visit DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Michael "Mickey" Rodziewicz


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved