Michael T. Feran
Tewksbury native died in Mexico
after a lengthy illness
Michael T. "Mike" Feran, 64, passed away peacefully at his home in San Quintin, Baja California, Mexico, on June 7, following a valiant battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Bonno; two sons from his first marriage, Sean W. and his wife, Jamie, of Broomfield, CO, and Brennan M. and his wife, Suzanne, of Lexington, KY; stepson Aaron W. Bonno of Mesa, AZ; stepdaughter Crystal Donica of Crestline, CA; and four grandchildren.
The son of Martha A. (Cooney) and the late William C. Feran of Tewksbury, Mike also is survived by five siblings: Michele Feran and her husband Alan Greenberg of Montreal; Martha Camarda of Somerset, NJ; Suzanne Flanagan and her husband Kevin of Reading; Marianne Feran and her husband Rick Healy of Melrose; and Terence Feran of Everett; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born on May 13, 1955, Mike was raised and educated in Tewksbury, and was a 1973 graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School. A member of the TMHS track team, Mike broke the school record for the high jump. Mike formed and was the drummer for the popular local band "Sid Littlefield" with high school friends Bob Cleary, Larry Ellis, and the late Tony DeGennaro.
Mike was a skilled home builder and contractor for decades in Massachusetts, California, Arizona (where he built hundreds of homes) and Mexico. He was well known for the beautiful home renovations he performed for many members of the community in San Quintin, where he and Colleen lived for the past 18 years.
Services and cremation have taken place in Mexico.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 11, 2019