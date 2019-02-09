Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Michael T. (Sav) Savarese


Michael T. (Sav) Savarese Obituary
Michael (Sav) T. Savarese
of Dracut

Michael (Sav) T. Savarese, 58, of Dracut, Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, February 11th, from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 12th, at 9AM from the funeral home, followed by his mass at 10AM in St. Marguerite d"Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. His burial will take place in the Spring at Oakland Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
