Michele Marie Callery



Michele Marie Callery, passed away unexpectedly in February, in Lakewood, Ohio. She was born in Lowell, MA, on July 27,1955, to Attorney Paul F Callery and Virginia (Talty) Callery. It also happened to be her parents 3rd wedding anniversary. Michele is survived by 4 brothers: Patrick Callery, Paul F Callery Jr., Peter Callery and John Callery and his wife Stephanie all of Lowell and 3 sisters: Beth Callery of Lakewood, OH, Maryellen Beauregard & her husband Brian of El Paso, TX and Martha Callery and her companion David Foster of Stoneham, MA. Her nieces and nephews: Sunnie, Cara, Ryan (Patrick) Sean and Brian (Paul), Corey and Brett (John), Krissy and Christopher (Beth), Cameron and Colin (Maryellen) and, her Aunt Dorothy Farley and Uncle Warren Callery both of New Hampshire.



Michele was a generous and giving free spirit who loved to travel, whether it was a concert or to a beach where she would indulge in her favorite past time gathering sea glass. Michele loved music so it wasn't a surprise when she found herself working at the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.



Michele had many lifelong friends from her childhood in Lowell, MA, to her residences in Colorado, New Mexico, Florida & Ohio. She will be sadly missed but always loved by family and friends. May Michele now rest in peace with her parents, family and friends who have predeceased her. She will be in our hearts and prayers forever.



A memorial mass will be held this summer at the Immaculate Conception Church, in Lowell, MA, on July 27,2019 at 11:00 am, burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in Michele's memory to: Edna House for Women, 2007 W.65th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44102. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary